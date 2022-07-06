YELLVILLE, Ark. – Court documents obtained today from Marion County, Ark., show the county’s judge has been arrested and charged with a misdemeanor count of public sexual indecency.

Marion County Judge John Massey is accused in a probable cause statement of inappropriately touching a county employee on multiple occasions and refusing to stop when asked by his accuser.

The woman, a secretary in the county shop for the past three years, told investigators Massey begin the inappropriate conduct shortly after she was hired, according to court documents.

She said he had put his hand under her pants and tops and refused to stop when she asked him.

She also said he would “drive her around the county to ‘check roads’” and would touch her inappropriately during those drives.

Massey admitted to investigators that he had touched the woman “inappropriately” but said he had never touched her “privates,” the documents state.

As for his response to her requests that he stop the behavior, Massey told investigators that “She had never said that but one time and uhh, hell I don’t try to keep up with stuff like that.”

Surveillance video from the Marion County shop shows the judge touching the woman’s buttocks and repeatedly rubbing her back and pulling her in close before they separate.

Massey was arrested Tuesday and released on a $2,500 bond. He is to appear in court at 10 a.m. July 13, 2022.

Massey’s term in office ends in January. He was defeated in the recent primary election by Jason Stumph who will take over the office in 2023.