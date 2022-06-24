LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The right to an abortion in the state of Arkansas could be gone at any time following the Supreme Court’s official overturing of the Roe v. Wade decision Friday morning.

The Court issued its official ruling in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which was challenging a Mississippi abortion ban after 15 weeks.

The court upheld the band in a 6-3 ruling, and in a ruling penned by Justice Samuel Alito, five of the justices said that both the 1973 Roe ruling and the 1992 Planned Parenthood vs Casey ruling, which reaffirmed Roe, were “egregiously wrong” and needed to be overturned.

In 2019, Arkansas passed Act 108, titled the Arkansas Human Life Protection Act. The legislation included a provision to that would activate the law whenever the Roe decision was overruled in whole or in part.

The only other step required is the certification of the law by the state’s Attorney General.

In May, when a leaked draft copy of the Court’s decision made headlines across the country, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said taking the action to certify the law would “be the honor and privilege of my lifetime.”

Rutledge also said there are several Arkansas laws being held up from going into effect due to lawsuits in the Eighth Circuit, and the overturning of Roe would affect those as well.

The attorney general called the 1973 ruling “wrong” and said she hoped at the time that the justices would follow through in making the leaked draft the final decision.

This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.