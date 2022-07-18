LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The current heat wave is raising fire dangers Arkansas and leading county officials to take action.
Sevier and Arkansas counties are the latest to issues burn bans, which have now been set for 58 of the 75 counties in the Natural State.
The burn bans cover most of the northern and western sections of the state, stretching as far south as Jefferson County in central Arkansas and Little River County in the west. St. Francis County in eastern Arkansas remains something of an island, surrounded by burn-ban counties.
Burn bans are issued by county judges. A week ago, 51 counties were under burn ban as the heat wave covering the state led to dry conditions and attendant risk.
The full list of counties with burn bans as of 10 a.m. July 18 includes:
- Arkansas County
- Baxter County
- Benton County
- Boone County
- Carroll County
- Clay County
- Cleburne County
- Columbia County
- Conway County
- Craighead County
- Crawford County
- Crittenden County
- Cross County
- Dallas County
- Faulkner County
- Franklin County
- Fulton County
- Garland County
- Greene County
- Hempstead County
- Howard County
- Independence County
- Izard County
- Jackson County
- Jefferson County
- Johnson County
- Lafayette County
- Lawrence County
- Lee County
- Logan County
- Lonoke County
- Madison County
- Marion County
- Miller County
- Mississippi County
- Monroe County
- Montgomery County
- Nevada County
- Newton County
- Ouachita County
- Perry County
- Pike County
- Poinsett County
- Polk County
- Pope County
- Prairie County
- Pulaski County
- Randolph County
- Scott County
- Searcy County
- Sebastian County
- Sevier County
- Sharp County
- Stone County
- Van Buren County
- Washington County
- White County
- Woodruff County
- Yell County
Arkansas Forestry Commission recommends checking with the local county judge’s office before any fires. Each county has a slightly different requirement for meeting burn bans, some of which have zero-tolerance, while others allow, for examples, outdoor grilling in approved areas.
An increase in the level of wildfire danger has also led to additional counties being moved from the moderate designation to the high-risk rating.
The high-risk status was originally limited to northwest Arkansas last week but now also belongs to counties in the southwest corner of the state, including Miller, Hempstead, Lafayette, Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties.
All other areas of the state that are not under high risk remain under moderate risk of wildfire danger.