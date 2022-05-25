LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Chris Jones won their respective primaries, they both addressed their condolences on the Texas mass shooting.

As Sanders takes the Republican nomination against Democrat Jones for Arkansas governor, she told Arkansans she will put the lives of children first after the traumatic mass shooting in Texas.

After 19 children and two educators were killed in the second largest mass shooting in America in over a decade, Sanders reassured the safety of Arkansans in her speech.

“Today every single life has value and the most vulnerable among us should be those that we are fighting for and protecting the most and I can assure you in my administration, that’s exactly what we will do,” she said.

In 2022 Arkansas had a mass shooting in Dumas leaving 26 wounded, 6 of them children, and one dead in a crowd of roughly 1,500 people, according to Arkansas State Police Col. Bill Bryant. The Dumas shooting currently is the largest mass shooting, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Democratic nominee Jones posted his condolences on Twitter.

While today’s election makes this an exciting day for us and for Arkansas, I want to take a moment to acknowledge the lives lost in yet another tragic school shooting….We remind ourselves that we have much work to do in areas of education, mental health, gun violence and more. People are hurting and need leaders to take action. And tonight we lift up the victims and their families in prayer. Chris Jones, via Twitter

No matter who wins, both nominees will make Arkansas history. Sanders could be the first female governor and Jones could be the first Black governor.

Arkansas residents can cast their vote on November 8 in the general election.