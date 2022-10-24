CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Office of Emergency Management says a search is underway for a missing fisherman near the Long Creek Arm of Table Rock Lake.

The fisherman, 59, was reported missing on Friday, October 21, late in the evening. The fisherman’s family called 911 and stated the man was overdue but they had a possible location from an app on his phone.

Mennonite Disaster Service, Oak Grove Fire Department and dive team, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and Carroll County OEM responded to the area and located the man’s boat near the Long Creek Arm of Table Rock Lake. His phone and personal belongings were left on the boat, but the fisherman was not located. Crews have yet to locate the man.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Harrison Fire and Rescue, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Omaha Fire Department, and various local volunteers have been searching the lake and surrounding area using sonar, land searches, air support, K-9s and personnel in the water.

Ozarks First will keep you updated when we learn new details.