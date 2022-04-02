LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health issued a release Thursday stating automated calls are going out to residents claiming to be from the department.

The ADH wants to make clear these calls are fake and not affiliated with the department as callers are being informed they have been exposed to a sexually transmitted infection.

ADH says it does not use an automated call to notify patients of exposures to infectious diseases. It has notified statewide authorities to help deter future occurrences.

Tips to protect yourself from becoming a scam victim:

Never give any personal information to an unknown caller

Always question the source of a call

If you are unsure, hang up and directly call the business

If you have been a victim of a scam, call your local law enforcement department.