WESLEY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There is no denying the splendor and majesty of Rowan Bell’s glorious hair, and there was no denying him in round two of the USA Mullet Championship.

According to a social media post, the 12-year-old from Wesley has advanced to the Top 25 in the contest honoring those with a “business in the front, party in the back” hairstyle.

“It was a close race at the finish for those last few spots into the finals,” the post states. The voting period for the next round has not yet been announced. Parents of the finalists will be contacted this week.

Bell is looking to make it back-to-back titles for The Natural State after a sixth-grader from Jonesboro claimed the crown in 2021.

Bell’s cousin, Christy Bennett, said that he has been growing his locks out “for a couple of years” in hopes of winning this year’s contest.