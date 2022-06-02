LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the week gets close to an end, gas prices in Arkansas are continuing to set new records. The average gas price in the state jumped four cents overnight to $4.23 per gallon.

Drivers in Lafayette County are paying the most in the state with an average of $4.53 per gallon. Van Buren County has the lowest gas price average of $3.98 per gallon.

For the second day in a row, records were set for the average gas price in the Pine Bluff, Hot Springs and the Little Rock metro area. Pine Bluff drivers are paying an average $4.24 per gallon. Hot Springs drivers are paying an average of $4.21 per gallon. Drivers in the Little Rock-North Little Rock area paying an average of $4.17 per gallon.

Diesel fuel in the Natural State remained at $5.18 per gallon since Wednesday.

Another record was set for the national average price of regular gas. The national price average jumped to $4.71, up four cents since Wednesday.

