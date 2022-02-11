LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and Attorney General Rutledge of Arkansas is warning people to remain cautious of online dating romance scams.
Romance scammers often target and exploit elderly seniors and widowed Arkansans looking for companionship and love – only to steal their life savings,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “I see this scenario all too frequently, and I urge consumers to avoid a heart-breaking tragedy by not sharing financial or personal information with anyone they do not know personally.Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge
Below are a few tips provided by AG Rutledge to keep in mind as we approach Valentine’s day.
- Share your hopes and dreams, not your salary and bank information.
- Be honest about your expectations, not your pin number.
- Reveal your hobbies, not your passwords.
- Open your heart to love, not your wallet to a sob story.
- Plan to meet in public, not in a private, secluded or an unknown place.
- Talk about your favorite vacations, not when you’re leaving town.
- Hope for the best in others, but don’t ignore red flags.