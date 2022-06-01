LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The average gas price in Arkansas saw a five-cent increase overnight, setting another record for the state.

As of Wednesday, AAA officials reported that the average gas price in the state is $4.19 per gallon.

Throughout the state, drivers in Little River County should expect to pay the most at the pump with an average of $4.57 per gallon. Van Buren County has the lowest gas price average of $3.96 per gallon.

Gas prices in Pine Bluff, Hot Springs and the Little Rock metro area also saw record highs Wednesday. Pine Bluff drivers are paying an average $4.22 per gallon. Hot Springs drivers are paying an average of $4.15 per gallon. Drivers in the Little Rock-North Little Rock area paying an average of $4.11 per gallon.

Diesel fuel in the Natural State jumped to $5.18 per gallon.

The national average price of regular gas also saw another record high of $4.61 per gallon, up nearly five cents since Tuesday.

To see the latest fuel prices near you, head to our Gas Tracker page.