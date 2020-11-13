Arkansas working to replace statues representing the state in Washington D.C.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The state of Arkansas is planning to replace two statues in the National Statuary Hall in Washington D.C.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said the Hall displays two statues from each state. The two representing the natural state up in D.C. are U.M. Rose and James P. Clark.

The state assembly voted in July 2019 to replace those statues with ones representing civil rights activist and journalist Daisy Le Gatson Bates and performer Johnny Cash.

Hutchinson said they are well on their way to meeting the fundraising goal of about a million. The money will be used to find the sculptors, build, transport and place the new statues in Washington D.C.

So far, $500,000 has been raised through private donations.

“In the last 100 years, Arkansas has changed as a state,” said Hutchinson. “The changes we have seen as a state are not reflected in our nation’s capital. And our visitors do not get to see that change in our representation in Arkansas.”

The governor also announced that the public-donation phase of the fundraising is now open. Residents of Arkansas have the opportunity to participate in the effort.

The state has partnered with the Foundation for Arkansas Heritage and History to manage the public fundraising.