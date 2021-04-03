Arkansas virus vaccinations rising; cases and deaths decline

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, center, and three of his predecessors celebrate the 70th anniversary of the state’s Governor’s Mansion Monday, February 3, 2020, at the residence in Little Rock, Arkansas. Joining Hutchinson are from left, former Gov. Jim Guy Tucker, former first lady Gay White-Sigler, first lady Susan Hutchinson, former first lady Ginger Beebe, former Gov. Mike Beebe, former Gov. Mike Huckabee and former first lady Janet Huckabee. (AP Photo Andrew DeMillo)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of Arkansans receiving at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine is rising and the increase in virus cases and deaths are falling.

The Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday reported 29,343 additional doses administered for a total of more than 1.2 million vaccinations. The department reports 330,970 total cases and 5,641 deaths, increases of 217 cases and two deaths from Friday.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows the rolling average of new cases has fallen during the past two weeks from 253.4 per day to 151.1 and the rolling average of deaths declined from 13.1 daily to 8.