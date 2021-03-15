Arkansas virus cases drop, lawmakers change emergency powers

FILE – In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in Little Rock, Ark. Hutchinson on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, signed into law legislation banning nearly all abortions in the state, a sweeping measure that supporters hope will force the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit its landmark Roe v. Wade decision but opponents vow to block before it takes effect later this year. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ active coronavirus cases have dropped to their lowest point since June.

The Department of Health on Monday reported the state’s active cases now total 2,863, which is the lowest in Arkansas since June 7. The state’s total virus cases rose by 117 to 327,060.

The virus cases dropped as lawmakers sent Gov. Asa Hutchinson a bill expanding their ability to terminate a public health emergency. The House on Monday also passed a bill that would require the state to refund fines collected for violating virus restrictions.