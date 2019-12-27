Arkansas university teaching nurses signs of human trafficking

Ar. — Human trafficking continues to be a big problem worldwide with an estimated 21 million victims.

Experts report one and a half million victims in the United States.

Now, the University of Arkansas Medical School is teaching nurses in the emergency department and women’s health how to recognize human trafficking, how to ask the right questions and how to refer, report and rescue.

Victims periodically show up to the hospital to get care.

Uams Emergency Department director, Melissa Easdon, says one of the most at-risk groups in Arkansas is runaways.

“Research has shown runaways are typically approached within 48 hours by somebody who is involved in human trafficking,” Easdon said.

Easdon says signs of human trafficking include victims who rarely speak for themselves.

The victim may not carry their own ID or money.