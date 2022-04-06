WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — On April 6, President Biden and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced a more than $20 billion investment in American transit, thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

According to a press release, Arkansas will receive $46,610,056 in annual transit formula funding, based on funding set by Congress. Communities may also receive additional funding that is distributed to urban areas. Funding amounts for those areas are available on FTA’s website.

The funding levels will provide 58% more funding nationally, enabling transit agencies to modernize and expand services for residents in communities large and small.

“Every day, transit connects millions of Americans to jobs, schools, groceries, hospitals, resources, and countless other opportunities – all while helping to reduce pollution, congestion, and traffic,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Now, thanks to the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are making the largest investment in public transit in our nation’s history.”

These upgrades will support the expansion of U.S. manufacturing due to Buy America requirements that apply to steel, iron and other materials used in public transportation projects that receive federal assistance.

“This funding will open more doors to Americans than ever before,” said FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez. “Every time a door opens on a bus, a streetcar, a train or a ferry, it’s another chance to connect with our communities. With this announcement, we are also helping fulfill key Biden-Harris Administration priorities by addressing equity, workforce, and climate concerns and moving toward a clean, American-made transportation future.”