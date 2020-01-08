Arkansas task force turns in report of recommendations to improve levee system

Ar. — It was June 27, 2019, that Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson issued an executive order creating the Arkansas levee task force.

It was that task force that would take a comprehensive look at the levee system in the state of Arkansas.

Today they released their final, 79-page report and in that report they made 17 different recommendations going forward.

Everything from what to currently do with the condition of levees in the state, potential funding from the state, changes in oversight and reporting, and also the adequacy of current laws and structure of district boards.

“The report is thorough, thoughtful, and we need to pay attention to the recommendations,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

“That’s what this report is for is to give guidance to how we can fix all of those,” said Jami Cook, Department of Public Safety in Arkansas.

It’s also important to note that the task force only looked at the Arkansas river levee system but they did say that these recommendations still apply to all the levee systems in the state such as the White River and the Red River