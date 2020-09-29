Arkansas superintendent dies due to COVID-19 complications

ATKINS, Ark.- The family of Atkins Public Schools Superintendent Jody Jenkins announced Tuesday morning that he passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

A post from Jenkins’ daughter, Jackie Moore, was shared on the Atkins Public Schools Facebook page.

In the post, Moore said, “We are so heartbroken and will miss him more than words can express. We will spend the rest of our lives honoring and remembering his legacy.”

District officials posted, “We are heartbroken to share to this news”.

According to the Atkins Public Schools’ website, Jenkins has been the superintendent of the district since July 2019 and has previously worked at Johnson County Westside, Ozark High School, Russellville School District and Magnet Cove High School.

Jenkins was 57 years old, according to his Facebook page.

