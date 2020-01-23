Arkansas State Police Trooper involved in crash during overnight chase

Regional News

Interstate 49 Northbound, Near Johnson

by: Fox 24/ KNWA

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — Washington County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an overnight traffic crash involving an Arkansas State Police Trooper, early Thursday morning along I-49.

According to Fayetteville Police Dispatch, the ASP Trooper was involved in a chase around 2:30 a.m., ending in a crash. As of 4:00 a.m. parts of I-49 remained blocked as crews worked to clear the scene. An ASP cruiser was seen being towed from the scene and another dark-colored vehicle appeared to be heavily damaged along the side of the roadway.

At last check, it’s unclear if anyone was injured in the traffic crash or what lead to the chase.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories