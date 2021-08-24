Arkansas State Police leading suspected homicide investigation in Yellville, Arkansas

YELLVILLE, Ark. — Marion County Sheriff’s Department has requested the Arkansas State Police lead a suspected homicide investigation after a man was found dead in his home in Yellville.

Authorities have identified the man as Christopher Smith, 86, and says he died from an apparent gunshot wound. According to officers, a family member discovered Smith around noon on Tuesday, August 24.

Special Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division are currently in Marion County collecting evidence.

