Arkansas schools planning to reopen for upcoming school year

Ark. — Arkansas state officials are working to make sure it’s safe for students to go back to school in the fall of 2020.

The department of health is getting more specific with recommendations as schools get closer to re-opening.

One of those recommendations includes putting kids in small groups to limit exposure to COVID-19.

Health officials say teachers should spread out desks and adjust cafeteria and recess schedules.

Specialist in outbreak response Joel Tumlison says wearing a mask will be important in preventing the spread of the virus.

“We recognize that for young children it’s going to be very difficult to keep a mask consistently, a 5 or 6 year old, I mean the teacher would spend all day telling kids to put their masks on,” said Tumlison. “And that’s not reasonable. But an 8 year old, a 9 year old, many of them are mature enough to keep it on so we want as many kids as possible to have their masks on. And all adults need have their mask on.”

Parents, according to health officials, play a big role in keeping kids healthy. Parents are encouraged to keep their kids home if they feel sick.