Arkansas school official drives over 3,000 miles to help school reopen

HARRISON, Ark. — Some Arkansas school administrators had to drive 3,600 miles to get their students back in the classroom.

When the water main burst at Harrison School District due to low temperatures, school officials had to act fast since students had already missed 10 days of school over weather.

The closest replacement for the 800 pound water main was in Reno, Nevada, approximately a 58-hour round trip.

Doctor Travis Graham, the school district’s director of operations, said he drove this weekend to help students get back in school.

“Left at 6 a.m. on Saturday morning, and it is a 28-hour drive one way,” said Graham. “The first leg made 18 hours and then stopped for about four hours. Then resumed the next day at Flagstaff to Arizona. Took another 10 and a half hours. Took 45 minutes in Reno to pick up the device. Got a cup of Starbucks and started heading back for another 28 hours and got back in at 10 p.m. last night.”

Harrison Middle School is trying to reopen on Feb. 24, but the district said Graham’s selfless trip will get students back nearly a week earlier than if the equipment was delivered.