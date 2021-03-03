Arkansas school adding seatbelts to school buses

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville School District is taking steps to improve student safety on school buses.

Arkansas School Districts are not required to install seatbelts and several districts won’t because of the price. However, 20 of Fayetteville’s 70 buses have seatbelts.

“It’s also an additional safety feature,” said Mike McClure, director of Transportation Services at Fayetteville Public Schools. “Buses are already the safest way for students to get to and from school and this adds another additional safety feature to that.”

It costs around $8,000 per bus to add three-point seatbelts.

Fayetteville is the only school district in Arkansas to use three-point seatbelts on its buses