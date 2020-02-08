Arkansas revenue offices now issue enhanced IDs

Ar. — Arkansans no longer have any excuses to not get an enhanced or ‘Real’ ID.

All 134 revenue offices in the state are now able to issue the licenses.

Up until a few days ago, many people had to drive hours to get to offices who provided them.

The Department of Finance and Administration says more than 280,000 of the IDs have been given out in all.

This is less than 10% of the 3 million people living in the state.

Come October 1, You will need this or a passport to enter any federal buildings or domestic flights.