Arkansas restaurants allowed to open May 11

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas restaurants will be allowed to resume dine-in operations come May 11 under specific guidelines.

Capacity will run at one-third of the maximum, tables must be separated at least six feet apart, and no groups larger than ten will be allowed.

Customers and staff will be required to wear masks, staff will wear gloves and have daily staff screenings.

The state is also creating Arkansas ready for a business grant program to cover expenses for PPE, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies and services, and other one-time costs.

The state has set aside $15 million for those grants.