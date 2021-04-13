Arkansas residents not showing up for second COVID-19 vaccine doses

Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health said people are not showing up for their second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Doctor Jennifer Dillaha, the state epidemiologist, is concerned people who miss their second dose don’t know how to get rescheduled.

Dillaha said case counts declining in Arkansas have a hand in the lack of second doses too.

“We know that perhaps with cases coming down, hospitalizations coming down, and the numbers of deaths coming down that perhaps people don’t feel such a strong sense of urgency to get vaccinated,” said Dillaha.

Even though the situation is getting better in Arkansas, Dillaha urges everyone to finish getting vaccinated.

According to Dillaha, other states are seeing a resurgence, and Arkansas should do what it can to prevent that from happening.