Arkansas residents deal with flooding damage

Ark. — Homeowners in Northwest Arkansas are still recovering from floods, now many residents are dealing with the financial fallout.

“I immediately said I better call the insurance company because this needs to be documented now maybe we get an adjuster out because there’s literally water in my house and they immediately said it’s most likely not going to be covered,” said Angelina Lopez, owner of a flooded home.

Lopez said she wasn’t worried about flooding at first because she thought she was covered by flood insurance, but she didn’t realize flood insurance policies are typically separate from homeowner policies.

Insurance agent Brant Barnes said flooding insurance is not always required either.

“I think a lot of people that don’t have a mortgage and you’re not in a high risk area probably 15% of people aren’t gonna carry it-people aren’t usually gonna raise their hand and say ope I wan’t flood insurance just in case,” said Barnes.

Flooding repairs without insurance will be covered out of pocket.

In Lopez’s case, she said it’s at least a few thousand dollars in repairs.

Barnes said if you have water damage, insurance or not, it is crucial to get an expert to look at the damage and help determine what is needed to keep your home safe and repair it properly.