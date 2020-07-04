Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Arkansas reports 587 more COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

by: The Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Saturday reported 587 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and five additional deaths.

The Arkansas Department of Health says the state’s total number of reported cases is now at 23,209.

The state now has 286 reported deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The true number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested.

Studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

On Friday, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed an order that allows cities to require masks be worn in public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

