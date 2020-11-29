Arkansas reports 1,221 new coronavirus cases, 21 more deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas health officials report more than 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 more deaths linked to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

State health authorities reported 1,030 Arkansas residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 Sunday, 20 more than on Saturday.

The Arkansas Department of Health says the state added 1,221 confirmed and probable cases Sunday.

The department says Arkansas has had a total of 156,247 COVID-19 cases and 2,470 fatalities.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say more than 13% of coronavirus tests in Arkansas came back positive over the last seven days.