Arkansas reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths, active cases shrink

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths as the state’s coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to decline.

On Friday, the Department of Health said the state’s total COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began last year now total 5,583. The state’s active cases, meaning ones that don’t include people who have recovered or died, decreased by 34 to 2,061.

The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by five to 176. Overall, the state’s COVID-19 cases increased by 184 to 329,695 since the pandemic began. The department said more than 26,000 additional COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered.