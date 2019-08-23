Arkansas professor leading research project on climate change in the arctic

Ar. — A University Of Arkansas professor is leading a major research project studying climate change in the arctic.

Peter Ungar from the Department Of Anthropology, is organizing a group of 30 scientists, engineers, anthropologists, and biologists from around the world to the Yamal Peninsula in Arctic Siberia.

The research project is to try to understand how land, water, atmosphere, plants, animals and people are all interacting with the changing climate.

Ungar says he’s going to the Yamal Peninsula because it’s a single enclosed ecosystem and he’s excited to coordinate scientists of different interests in one area.

“The goal from this initial project is to survey what we actually know about climate change in this part of the world, what it impacts are and how all of the different elements fit together. we’re going to hopefully publish a major overview of what’s happening currently and what we know.” Said Ungar.

The project will be funded by a grant from the National Science Foundation.

The first two trips will be in March and October of 2020 and after that more long-term projects will be organized.