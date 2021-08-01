Arkansas police officers on leave after man dies in custody

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas police officers have been placed on administrative leave after a man died while in their custody.

Officials say that the officers with the Hot Springs Police Department had placed 30-year-old Brandon Klorik in custody after responding to a welfare check call at around 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

Hot Springs Sgt. Patrick Langley said in a statement that after Klorik was placed in police custody “due to his behavior,” he became unresponsive. Klorik was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Arkansas State Police has taken over the investigation into Klorik’s death.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now