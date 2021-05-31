Arkansas police officer stabbed twice, recovering at home

HARRISON, Ark. — A Harrison, Arkansas police officer is recovering after being stabbed in an ER waiting room on Sunday, May 30.

Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy said Seargent Matt Odom, 41, was called to the North Arkansas Regional Medical Center over a man causing a disturbance. Graddy said the man stabbed Odom twice, one of those stabs being near the neck.

Odom was able to subdue the man until the backup arrived. He has since been released from the hospital and is recovering from home.

Graddy said the suspect is awaiting charges in the Boone County Jail.

The Arkansas State Police is investigating the incident.

