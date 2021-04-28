Arkansas outlaws gender affirming surgery for transgender children

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas became the first state to outlaw gender affirming surgery for those under 18-years-old.

In response to the new legislation, Fayetteville city attorney Kit Williams wrote a resolution reaffirming the city’s commitment to transgender Arkansans.

“Some of the actions that were taken by the state legislature this year seemed to be somewhat damaging or directed toward the transgender citizens,” said Williams.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan and Williams brought the resolution up during an agenda session on Tuesday, April 27.

Councilmembers voted to take up the resolution first thing during their next meeting.

“We can’t change the law that’s been but we can say something about how we feel and what we think,” said Jordan.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson vetoed one of the three bills targeting trans-Arkansans.

Williams said there is only so much cities can do when a state law is enacted.

“When they say what the law is, we must comply with that law,” said Williams.