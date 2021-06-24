Arkansas officers hurt in Benton County crash, one flown to Missouri hospital

DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple emergency agencies responded to a crash Wednesday night that sent two Decatur police officers to the hospital.

Decatur Police Chief Steven Grizzle said the crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. when two Decatur officers were headed north on Highway 59 towards Gravette to serve an arrest warrant.

Courtesy: Decatur Police Department

The crash happened just north of Spavinaw Creek near the “Gravette hill,” Decatur Mayor Bob Tharp said.

Grizzle said the officers lost control and crashed with a pickup truck. At this time, Grizzle could not provide many details about the crash but said the two officers were riding together in one police cruiser.

One officer he said was taken to Siloam Springs Hospital for a broken ankle and the other office was flown to Joplin, then later flown to Springfield, Mo. around 3:00 a.m. Thursday.

Courtesy: Decatur Police Department

Courtesy: Decatur Police Department

Courtesy: Decatur Police Department

Courtesy: Decatur Police Department



Courtesy: Decatur Police Department

Tharp said he’s shocked about the crash.

“Please keep the officers and the others in the pickup truck in your prayers,” Tharp said. “The officers will need to go through many treatments and therapy while they recover. Both are excellent officers.”

The officer currently in the hospital in Springfield is a new hire with the department and is currently finishing up his police academy training. At the time of the crash he was working with a training officer, Tharp said.

Tharp said the officer who was sent to a Siloam Springs hospital has been released and is at home recovering.

Names of the officers are not being released at this time.

KNWA/FOX24 doesn’t know the condition of the others in the pickup truck at this time. The crash is currently being investigated by Arkansas State Police.