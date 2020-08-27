Arkansas National Guard activated due to anticipated rainfall from Laura

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 4:50 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Laura over the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Laura strengthened Wednesday into “an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane,” The National Hurricane Center said. Laura is expected to strike Wednesday night into Thursday morning along the Louisiana-Texas border. (NOAA via AP)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Three National Guard (NG) teams from Arkansas are on active duty to help deal with the remnants of Hurricane Laura as of midday Thursday, August 27.

Flooding is expected to impact southwest Arkansas because of Hurricane Laura. The storm hit Louisiana late Wednesday, August 26, and is expected to roll into Arkansas by Thursday, August 27.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson approved the request to activate the National Guard.

Three NG High Water Teams are in two Arkansas locations — Hope and Texarkana, according to the NG Public Affairs Officer Lt. Col. Brian Mason. These teams will help Arkansas State Police Troops F, G, and K, along with other law enforcement agencies.

Thirty-six soldiers in total, 12 from each armory, from the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team will staff three Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV) and one High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) at each armory, according to Mason.

The LMTV, a 2.5-ton cargo truck, can operate in up to four feet of water and carry up to 15 people, according to the release. The HMMWV is a smaller vehicle that is highly mobile and is multi-purpose.

Hurricane Laura made landfall as a Category 4 and destroyed a large area along Louisiana’s Gulf Coast, near Cameron and other nearby areas, before becoming a tropical storm, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

At least three deaths have been reported due to the hurricane as a result of falling trees. One person was a 14-year-old girl who died when a tree fell onto her home, according to Governor John Edwards.

Damaging winds, rainfall, and flooding continued mid-Thursday as it headed north from the Louisiana-Texas border. Arkansas and Mississippi are now in the path of the storm, according to the NHC.

