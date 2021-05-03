Arkansas mask mandates soon to be unenforceable at state, local levels

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In a few months, Arkansas cities won’t be able to enforce their own mask mandates.

Governor Asa Hutchinson signed a law banning mandates at the state or local level.

Arkansas hasn’t had a statewide mask requirement since March, but the city of Fayetteville still has one in place.

City Attorney Kit Williams said he doesn’t think this is the way The Natural State should go.

“Local government oftentimes needs the power to protect the health and safety of its residents, and in a rare circumstance like with COVID, that means a mask mandate,” said Williams. “Now that power’s been taken away by the legislature.”

The law won’t go into effect until July 2021, so Williams hopes more people get vaccines before then.