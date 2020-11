MURFREESBORO, Ark. — A Fayetteville, Arkansas man is celebrating a successful diamond hunting trip after finding a nearly four and a half-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park.

Photo courtesy: Arkansas State Parks

The park is in Murfreesboro, Arkansas, the southwest part of the state.

Steven McCool, the lucky man who found the diamond, says he is not sure if he will keep it or sell it.

This was McCool’s fifth trip to the park, and he says he can’t wait to go back.