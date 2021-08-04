Arkansas legislature starts special session to talk mask mandate ban changes, unemployment benefits

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas General Assembly will convene for a special session Wednesday, with Gov. Asa Hutchinson asking lawmakers to focus on two specific topics.

Hutchinson is first asking both houses to review and amend Act 1002, which bans mask mandates by the state or any other public entity.

The governor is looking for the measure to be updated to allow for local school districts to be able to set their own policies. Hutchinson contends that since children under 12 are not eligible for any of the COVID-19 vaccines, allowing schools to implement mask requirements would help protect younger students.

A bill has also been proposed saying that only schools with a majority population of that age group would be subject to possible mask mandates.

In her bill she does add further stipulations for districts before they can implement a mask mandate

The other item being discussed will be in affirming the decision of the Director of Workforce Services to terminate participation for Arkansas in federal unemployment benefit and relief programs associated with COVID-19.

The Arkansas State Senate and the State House will resume meeting at 1 p.m. after each took roll and gaveled in the session at 10 a.m. before taking a recess.

House Public Heath will meet at 1:00 in MAC A



Senate Health meeting at 1:00 in Room 171

Both Arkansas State House and State Senate have filed bills, each has one bill tackling the issue of the mask mandate.

• SB1 – To clarify the law concerning the state’s participation in certain federally funded unemployment programs; to terminate the state’s participation in certain federal unemployment programs; and to declare an emergency. The sponsors of the bill are Senator Jonathan Dismang (R), Representative Jeff Wardlaw (R)

• HB1003 – To amend the law concerning the mandatory use of face masks, face shields, or other face coverings in public schools; and to declare an emergency. The sponsor of the bill is Representative Julie Mayberry (R)

State House has filed two bills concerning federal unemployment benefits, with Senate filing one on the same issue.

• SB1 – To establish the Emergency Pandemic Child and Family Protection for Local Control and Choice in Education Act. The sponsors are Senator Alan Clark (R), with co-sponsors Senator Charles Beckham (R), Senator Bart Hester (R) and Senator Missy Irvin (R)

• HB1001 – To clarify the law concerning the state’s participation in certain federally funded unemployment programs; to terminate the state’s participation in certain federal unemployment programs; and to declare an emergency. The sponsors of the bill are Representative Jeff Wardlaw (R), Senator Jonathan Dismang (R)

• HB1002 – To clarify the law concerning the state’s participation in certain federally funded unemployment programs; to terminate the state’s participation in certain federal unemployment programs; and to declare an emergency. The sponsor of the bill is Representative Johnny Rye (R)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.