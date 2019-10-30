Arkansas lawmaker to lie in state in Little Rock

Ar. — The body of Arkansas lawmaker and civil rights attorney, John Walker, will lie in state at Arkansas’ capitol in Little Rock tomorrow, October 31.

Walker served in the statehouse since 2011 and was involved in some of the state’s highest-profile discrimination and civil rights cases.

He represented black students in a long-running desegregation case involving Little Rock-area schools.

Walker was 82-years-old and passed away at his home on Monday, October 28.

His funeral is scheduled for Friday morning, November 1, at St. Mark Baptist Church in Little Rock.