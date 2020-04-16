Arkansas launches unemployment website, extends hotline hours

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is launching a new website for residents working to file for unemployment, according to the state Secretary of Commerce on Thursday.

The website, www.ARunemployment.com , provides an FAQ for Arkansans working through issues filing with unemployment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can file online through the website between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., Sunday through Saturday, or call to file at 1-844-908-2178 during the same hours.

The state is also extending its hotline to 6 days a week, starting at 6 a.m. and running until 4 p.m.