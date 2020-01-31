Arkansas Health Department working to calm fears of coronavirus

Ar. — The Arkansas Health Department is trying to calm fears about the coronavirus.

Doctor Jennifer Dillaha confirms there is one person in Arkansas who they are closely monitoring.

The health department is working closely with the CDC to determine if the case is positive or not.

The person recently traveled to China and experienced symptoms.

“That person is in the hospital. They are isolated. They are being cared for,” Dr. Dillaha said. “We want people to be concerned and well informed. We don’t want people to panic. In general, people in Arkansas are not likely to be exposed to this virus. They are much more likely to be exposed to other respiratory viruses, cold, flu, RSV. “

The risk of contracting coronavirus is extremely low.