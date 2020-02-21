Arkansas groups pushing for recreational marijuana

LITTLE ROCK, Ar. — Medical marijuana is already legal in Arkansas but now some groups want to take it a step further.

A proposed amendment to the state’s constitution would legalize recreational marijuana.

It would allow anyone who is 21 and over to use, process, grow, transport and sell marijuana and its products.

The amendment would also release marijuana offenders from jail or prison and expunge their criminal records.

But not everyone agrees saying this could make obtaining pot easier than tobacco products.

“Kids can get their hands on it and if it’s legal they must think it’s okay to use it,” said Jerry Cox, executive director of Family Council. “It sends a bad message all the way around.”

“If everyone is following by the law and it were to pass,” said Briana Boling, central Rep. for Arkansas True Grass. “It would end the black market and keep it out of the hands of children.”

If recreational marijuana is legalized the money would go to the general fund.

The groups supporting this change must have 90,000 signatures by July 3.