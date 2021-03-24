Arkansas governor: No local mask mandates when state’s ends

Gov. Asa Hutchinson removes his mask before a briefing at the state capitol Monday‚ July 2020 in Little Rock. As more states are enacting requirements for people to wear masks to curb a surge of coronavirus cases, they’re facing resistance from the police expected to enforce those orders. Several law enforcement agencies in Arkansas have said they won’t enforce Hutchinson’s mask mandate that took effect this week. (Staci Vandagriff/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor says cities won’t be able to enforce their own mask mandates to curb coronavirus’s spread when the state’s requirement ends as soon as next week.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson told reporters Tuesday he expected Arkansas’ mandate to end March 31 since the state has so far met the requirements for new cases and hospitalizations he set for its end.

Arkansas’ virus hospitalizations and new active cases continued to drop on Tuesday. An attempt to override Hutchinson’s veto of a bill requiring the state to refund fines imposed on businesses for violating virus restrictions also failed on Tuesday.