LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas governor made over 100,000 state residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Asa Hutchinson lowered the age threshold for Phase 1B from 70-years-old to 65.

As of this week, Feb. 21, 14% of 70-year-olds and older have been vaccinated in Arkansas.

In Missouri, if you are interested in registering for the vaccine, call the state’s vaccine navigator at 1-877-435-8411.