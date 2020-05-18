Arkansas Governor Hutchinson to provide COVID-19 update to media in Forrest City at 1:30 p.m.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, speaks along with Larry Walther, middle, Secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration and Jake Bleed, state budget director, Monday March 23, 2020 in Little Rock about the state’s budget shortfall during a daily press conference in Little Rock. Arkansas faces a $353 million budget shortfall because of the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. (Staton Breidenthal/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

FORREST CITY, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson will provide an update to media in Forrest City on Monday, May 18, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. regarding Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

