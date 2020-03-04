Arkansas gas station pays negative lunch balances for local school district

BENTON COUNTY, Ark (KARK). – A Gravette gas station is helping relieve negative lunch balances for a local school district.

The Gravette School District lunch debt has reached over $17,000.

The gas station in Gravette is donating all hot food sales towards the student’s negative balances.

This isn’t the first time the gas station has helped local kids. It’s the second location, Lion Stop donates pizza for the school’s reading program.

The station’s owner said they love pitching in and helping their community.

“We thought we’d jump in and help. We always enjoy being involved with the school district and the kids,” said Erin Sehgal the owner of the Gravette station.

The gas station took collection through midnight.

