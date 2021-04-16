Arkansas fire captain’s attorney claims client was drugged before attacking Asian American

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The attorney for a former Bentonville fire captain charged with attacking an Asian American man in Hot Springs, Arkansas, said his client was unknowingly drugged at a bar before the altercation.

Ben Snodgrass resigned from his position as fire captain after being charged with misdemeanor battery and public intoxication.

Snodgrass pleaded not guilty with the probable cause affidavit showing Snodgrass attacking Liem Nguyen for “not being American.”

Nguyen’s attorney said the fact Snodgrass resigned shows he knows he did something wrong and should be prosecuted.