Arkansas companies celebrate Earth Day by giving away trees

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Customers of Black Hills Energy are eligible for one of the 1,000 free trees offered in honor of Earth Day.

Beginning on April 22, customers who want a tree must reserve one online.

The energy-saving trees initiative is made possible by the partnership between Black Hills and the Arbor Day Foundation.

“Over the past year, spending time outdoors in our communities has been more important than ever,” said Chad Kinsley, Black Hills Energy’s vice president of operations in Arkansas. “Our partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation in the Energy-Saving Trees program offers us the opportunity to embrace the many valuable benefits of planting the right tree in the right place. It’s also a reminder to keep looking forward to brighter days ahead, as the tree and its benefits take root.”

This program began in 2014, and over 8,000 trees have been planted thanks to the partnership.

Customers can go on Black Hills Energy’s website to use a tool showing where the best place to plant a tree on their property in order to get the most energy-saving benefits.

The three-to-four-foot tall trees will be delivered directly to customers between May and June 2021.