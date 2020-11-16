Arkansas CARES Act application process begins for business interruption grant

HARRISON, Ark.- The Arkansas Legislative Council approved a business interruption grant for certain Arkansas businesses in personal care tourism, travel, recreation, and hospitality industries. The grant program will utilize $50 million in CARES Act funding for the state.

The grant application period begins on Monday, Nov. 16, and will close on Wednesday, Nov. 25. The grant will provide reimbursement for a portion of expenses incurred by businesses between March 1 and Sept. 30, 2020.

Mike Nabors, the owner of Neighbors Mill, says he has sent his application to receive this new grant.

“Early on, we were affected dramatically.”

Nabors says his restaurant could have survived without it, but added that he did lose some of his staff this year due to the shutdown. “We have a lot of people who work with us here, and they are dependent upon our business for their income. Early on, we all suffered.”