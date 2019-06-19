Arkansas campaign fundraising limit blocked

ARKANSAS.– A federal judge has blocked a 2-year limit on campaign fundraising in Arkansas.

The limit originally stopped people from contributing to political campaigns unless there was two years or less before the election.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has appealed the judge’s order.

A Pulaski County woman prompted the ruling when she sued over the two year restriction. She claims it prevents her from exercising her first amendment right to contribute to candidates in the 2022 election.